SML Isuzu Posts 44% Profit Surge in Q1FY26; Shares Jump To All-Time High

SML Isuzu Ltd. reported a robust set of numbers for the first quarter of FY26, with net profit rising 44.3% year-on-year to Rs 66.96 crore, driven by strong operational performance. The upbeat earnings sent the company’s stock soaring 9.64% on Tuesday, hitting an all-time high level.

The company’s revenue for the April–June quarter stood at Rs 845.89 crore, marking a 13.4% increase from Rs 746.01 crore in the same period last year. Operating profit (Ebitda) rose 29.8% to Rs 105.01 crore, while margins improved to 12.4%, up from 10.8% a year ago. The results underscore SML Isuzu’s ability to maintain cost discipline while scaling up production and sales.

The stock reacted sharply to the earnings announcement, touching a high of Rs 3,397.80 during the day’s trade. The rally comes amid broader optimism in the auto sector and follows recent regulatory clearance for Mahindra & Mahindra’s acquisition of a controlling stake in the company.

Founded as a joint venture between Sumitomo Corporation and Punjab-based Swaraj Mazda, SML Isuzu has evolved into a niche player in India’s commercial vehicle market. The company specialises in manufacturing light and medium-duty trucks and buses, catering primarily to urban and semi-urban transport needs. Its product portfolio includes school buses, ambulances, cargo carriers, and staff transport vehicles, with a focus on reliability and fuel efficiency.

Over the years, SML Isuzu has worked in engineering space for vehicles suited to Indian road conditions, while leveraging Japanese technology through its partnership with Isuzu Motors. The company operates a manufacturing facility in Punjab and has a footprint across India through its dealership and service network.