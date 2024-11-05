SJVN Q2 Results: Profit Little Changed At Rs 440 Crore, Misses Estimates

SJVN Ltd., formerly known as Satluj Jal Vidyut Nigam's profit for the second quarter of this financial year was little changed, missing analysts' estimates.

The government-run power producer's consolidated net profit rose 0.1% year-on-year to Rs 439.90 crore for the quarter ended September, compared to Rs 439.64 crore in the same quarter of the previous fiscal year, according to its stock exchange notification. This was below the Rs 501 crore estimate by analysts tracked by Bloomberg.

Revenue increased by 16.8% year-on-year for the three months ended September, reaching Rs 1,026.25 crore. Analysts had projected revenue of Rs 1,030 crore. Operating income, or earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation, rose 17% year-on-year to Rs 828.40 crore. The Ebitda margin expanded to 80.7% from 80.4% in the same period the previous year. Analysts tracked by Bloomberg estimated Ebitda and Ebitda margins at Rs 909 crore and 2.80%, respectively.