SJVN Signs Two MoUs With Maharashtra Government For Energy Projects

SJVN Ltd. has signed two Memorandums of Understanding with the Government of Maharashtra, aimed at enhancing the state’s energy infrastructure, according to an exchange filing.

The agreements were finalised on Friday in Mumbai, in the presence of Deputy Chief Minister and Energy Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

The first MoU, established between SJVN and the Department of Water Resources, focuses on the development of five Pumped Storage Projects with a total capacity of 8,100 MW.

SJVN’s Chairman and Managing Director, Sushil Sharma, signed the agreement alongside Deepak Kapoor, Additional Chief Secretary of the Water Resources Department.

The second MoU involves the Maharashtra State Power Generation Company for a 505 MW Floating Solar Project at Lower Wardha Dam. This agreement was also signed by Sharma and Dr. P. Anbalagan, chairman and managing director of Mahagenco.