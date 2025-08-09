SJVN Q1 Results: Date, Share Price History And All You Need To Know

State-owned power generation and transmission company SJVN Ltd. is scheduled to release its financial results for the first quarter of FY26 early next week.

The company informed the stock exchanges about its upcoming Board meeting to consider and approve the Q1 results in an earlier filing.

SJVN Ltd. is a leading hydroelectric power producer and distributor. It’s a Navratna public sector undertaking (PSU) of the Power Ministry.

Here are the key details about the company’s earnings schedule for Q1FY26.