SJVN Q1 Results: Date, Share Price History And All You Need To Know
SJVN Quarterly Results: The company’s Board of Directors will meet next week to consider and approve the financial results for Q1FY26.
State-owned power generation and transmission company SJVN Ltd. is scheduled to release its financial results for the first quarter of FY26 early next week.
The company informed the stock exchanges about its upcoming Board meeting to consider and approve the Q1 results in an earlier filing.
SJVN Ltd. is a leading hydroelectric power producer and distributor. It’s a Navratna public sector undertaking (PSU) of the Power Ministry.
Here are the key details about the company’s earnings schedule for Q1FY26.
SJVN Q1 Results: Date
SJVN Ltd. has announced that its Board of Directors will meet on Monday, Aug. 11, to consider and approve the company’s financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2025.
SJVN Q1 Results: Trading Window Closure
SJVN Ltd. has informed that the trading window to deal in its securities has been closed from July 1, 2025. The trading window will remain shut till Wednesday, Aug. 13, which is 48 hours after the announcement of its financial results for the first quarter of FY26. The trading restrictions will remain in place for designated persons and their relatives in compliance with SEBI norms to prevent insider trading.
SJVN Q4 FY25 Results
In the fourth quarter of FY25, SJVN’s consolidated revenue rose 4.5% year-on-year to Rs 504 crore from Rs 483 crore in the year-ago period. The Ebitda marginally advanced by 0.4% to Rs 241 crore from Rs 240 crore in Q4FY25. The Ebitda margin stood at 47.8% compared to 49.7% in the same year-ago period. The company reported a net loss of Rs 127.6 crore for the quarter, against a profit of Rs 61 crore in the same period the previous fiscal.
SJVN Share Price History
SJVN Ltd. shares have declined 0.88% in the past five trading sessions on the NSE, while sliding 6.67% in the last one month. The PSU stock has fallen 2.71% in the last six months and 17.24% year-to-date. In the last one year, the stock has dropped 34.15%.
SJVN Ltd. shares hit a 52-week high of Rs 148.84 apiece on the NSE on Aug. 14, 2024, and a 52-week low of Rs 80.54 on March 3, 2025.
SJVN shares ended 1.68% lower at Rs 91.74 apiece on the NSE on Friday. This compares to a 0.95% drop in the benchmark Nifty 50.