SJVN Q1 Results: Profit Falls 36%
The company's revenue increased 5.4% to Rs 917.45 crore from the previous year's Rs 870 crore.
SJVN Ltd.'s consolidated net profit was down 36% in the first quarter of the current financial year.
The hydroelectric power generation firm posted a bottom line of Rs 228 crore in the June quarter as compared to Rs 357 crore in the year-ago period, according to an exchange filing on Monday.
SJVN Q1 FY26 Highlights (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 5.4% to Rs 917.45 crore versus Rs 870.37 crore
Net profit down 36% to Rs 227.77 crore versus Rs 357.09 crore
Ebitda up 11% to Rs 742.33 crore versus Rs 667.49 crore
Margin at 80.9% versus 76.7%
Shares of SJVN Ltd closed 0.99% higher at Rs 93.01 apiece on the NSE, compared to a 0.91% rise in the benchmark Nifty. The stock has fallen 33.82% in the last 12 months and 10.92% on a year-to-date basis.
Out of five analysts tracking the company, two have a 'buy' rating on the stock, two recommend 'hold' and one suggests 'sell', according to Bloomberg data. The average of 12-month analysts' price target implies a potential upsideof 7.8%.