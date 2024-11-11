Shree Cement Q2 Results: Profit Down Over 80%, Misses Estimates

Shree Cement Ltd.'s consolidated net profit fell 82.8% in the second quarter of fiscal 2025, missing analysts' estimates.

The company's profit fell to Rs 76.6 crore in the quarter-ended Sept 30, 2024, according to an exchange filing on Monday. Analysts tracked by Bloomberg had set a consensus estimate of Rs 273.9 crore.

The company's earnings were mainly impacted by a weak cement pricing environment pan- India as well as a prolonged monsoon that impacted demand. Total sale volumes of Shree Cements fell 7% year on year during the quarter.