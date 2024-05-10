SBI Q4 Results Review: Lower Opex, Healthy Other Income To Boost Earnings

The State Bank of India is expected to benefit from lower operating expenses, higher treasury gains and healthy fee income in FY25, according to analysts.

India's largest public sector bank posted a 24% year-on-year rise in its standalone net profit at Rs 20,968 crore during the quarter ended March 2024, according to an exchange filing. Analysts polled by Bloomberg estimated a net profit of Rs 12,340 crore for the quarter.

The rise in the bottom line was due to healthy growth in other incomes and lower provisioning during Q4. Further, a significantly lower impact of wage revisions during the quarter at Rs 670 crore, as against expectations of Rs 5,400 crore, also propelled net profit for the reporting quarter, according to Citi Research analysts.

Net interest income, or core income, rose 3% year-on-year to Rs 41,655 crore in the January–March quarter. In Q4, the bank reported a 24.4% year-on-year rise in other income to Rs 17,369 crore.

"Few one-offs boost PAT above estimate: Rs 5,000 crore of miscellaneous income; Rs 3,500 crore of revaluation/profit from sale of investments; Rs 1,300 crore of interest on IT refund; and Rs 350 crore/Rs 1,300 crore of standard asset/other provisions reversals," Citi said in its post-earnings note.

Following are some of the brokerages' views on the SBI Q4 results: