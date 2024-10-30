SBI Cards Headed For A Tough Year As Profitability Likely To Remain Under Pressure, Says Nomura

It’s going to be a difficult year for SBI Cards and Payments Services Ltd., with the potential policy rate cut being the only way to improve profitability, according to Nomura Institutional Equities.

The brokerage maintained a 'reduce' rating on the stock, and slashed the target price to Rs 625 per share from Rs 700, implying a potential downside of 8.8%. This comes after it reported a 33% decline in its net profit in the September quarter, as per the financial results declared on Tuesday.

Nomura has a cautious outlook for SBI Cards, suggesting that this fiscal may be a difficult year, with challenges ranging from lower retail spending per card to asset quality pressures.

The brokerage noted that retail spending growth has started to plateau, and with subdued new card additions, future growth in spend and loan metrics could remain under pressure. This shift stems from SBI Cards’ focus on controlling asset quality issues, which has resulted in slower growth.