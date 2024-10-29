SBI Cards Q2 Results: Net Profit Down 33%, Total Income Up 8%
SBI Cards and Payments Services Ltd., an arm of the country's largest state-run lender State Bank of India, logged a 33% decline in its net profit in the quarter ended Sept. 30, as per the financial results declared on Tuesday.
The company's net profit came in at Rs 404 crore during the quarter under review, as compared to Rs 603 crore in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal.
The total income in the September quarter grew to Rs 4,556 crore, marking a jump of 8% from Rs 4,221 crore in the year-ago period.
SBI Card's interest income during second quarter came in at Rs 2,290 crore, up 20% as compared to Rs 1,902 crore in the same period of the last fiscal. The net interest margin, however, slipped to 10.6% from 10.9% in the June quarter.
The company's asset quality slipped in the July-September period, as the gross non-performing assets ratio widened by 22 basis points to 3.27% from 3.06% in the previous quarter. The net NPA ratio increased by 8 basis points to 1.19% from 1.11% in the April-June period.
As of Sept. 30, SBI held more than two-third stake in the company, with its overall shareholding at 68.61%. Mutual funds own 9.89% stake, followed by foreign portfolio investors cumulatively holding 9.18%.
SBI Cards Share Price Up
Shares of SBI Cards spiked on the bourses after the second quarter results were declared. The scrip peaked 5.2% to trade at Rs 702 apiece on the NSE, before paring some of the gains and closing 3.66% higher at Rs 692 per share. In comparison, the benchmark Nifty 50 settled 0.52% higher.
The stock is down by 8.9% on a year-to-date basis, and by 12.45% over the last 12 months.
Out of 27 analysts tracking the company, six have a 'buy' rating on the stock, eight recommend a 'hold', and 13 have a 'sell'. The average of 12-month analysts' price target implies a potential upside of 6%.