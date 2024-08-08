SAIL, MRF, RVNL, Biocon, Oil India, Bharat Forge Q1 Results Today — Earnings Estimates
Here are the earnings estimates of major companies that are scheduled to announce their results on Thursday.
Steel Authority of India Ltd., MRF Ltd., Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd., Biocon Ltd., and Oil India Ltd. will be among the major companies to report their first quarter earnings on Thursday.
SAIL is expected to post a net profit of Rs 744 crore for the three months ended June, according to analysts' estimates compiled by Bloomberg. Revenue is projected to be Rs 26,361 crore.
Tyre-maker MRF is expected to report a bottom line of Rs 442 crore, while RVNL may post a net profit of Rs 394 crore.
Other companies that will be announcing their earnings include Bharat Forge Ltd., Biocon Ltd., Birla Corp., Cochin Shipyard Ltd., Alembic Pharmaceuticals Ltd., Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers Ltd., IRCON International Ltd., Life Insurance Corporation of India Ltd., Minda Corp., The New India Assurance Co. and TVS Holdings Ltd.