SAIL, MRF, RVNL, Biocon, Oil India, Bharat Forge Q1 Results Today — Earnings Estimates

Steel Authority of India Ltd., MRF Ltd., Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd., Biocon Ltd., and Oil India Ltd. will be among the major companies to report their first quarter earnings on Thursday.

SAIL is expected to post a net profit of Rs 744 crore for the three months ended June, according to analysts' estimates compiled by Bloomberg. Revenue is projected to be Rs 26,361 crore.

Tyre-maker MRF is expected to report a bottom line of Rs 442 crore, while RVNL may post a net profit of Rs 394 crore.