Reliance Power Swings To Profit In Q1; Margin Contracts
Reliance Power posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 44.7 crore, compared to a loss of Rs 98 crore in the year ago period.
Reliance Power Ltd. swung to profit in the first quarter of financial year 2026 even as operational profitability took a hit.
The company posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 44.7 crore, compared to a loss of Rs 98 crore in the year ago period, according to an exchange filing on Saturday.
Revenue from operations increased but earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation fell. Operating margin also contracted.
Reliance Power Q1 Results Highlights (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue down 5.4% to Rs 1,886 crore versus Rs 1,992 crore.
Ebitda down 13.2% to Rs 565 crore versus Rs 651 crore.
Margin at 30% versus 32.7%.
Net profit at Rs 44.7 crore versus loss of Rs 98 crore.
Earlier this month, Reliance Power's board gave its nod to raise up to Rs 6,000 crore through the issuance of equity shares, equity-linked instruments or other eligible securities. This fundraising may be conducted through qualified institutional placement, follow-on public offer or a combination of both, targeting qualified institutional buyers.
The board has also approved raising up to Rs 3,000 crore through the issuance of secured or unsecured, redeemable, non-convertible debentures, along with the equity route.
The Anil Ambani Group company has an operating portfolio of 5,305 megawatt, that includes 3960 MW Sasan Power.
Shares of Reliance Power closed 1.67% lower at Rs 64.02 apiece on the NSE, compared to a 0.57% fall in the benchmark Nifty. The stock had risen 136.06% in the last 12 months and 50.28% on a year-to-date basis.