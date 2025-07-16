Reliance Power Approves Fundraise Plan Of Rs 9,000 Crore

Anil Ambani-led Reliance Power Ltd. approved on Wednesday a comprehensive fundraising plan totalling up to Rs 9,000 crore.

The board has given its nod to raise up to Rs 6,000 crore through the issuance of equity shares, equity-linked instruments or other eligible securities. This fundraising may be conducted via qualified institutional placement, follow-on public offer or a combination of both, targeting qualified institutional buyers.

In addition to the equity route, the board has also approved raising up to Rs 3,000 crore through the issuance of secured or unsecured, redeemable, non-convertible debentures. These would be issued in one or more tranches or series, either via private placement or other permissible methods.

The proposed fundraising is subject to necessary regulatory approvals, shareholder consent, and applicable legal provisions.