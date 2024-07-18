Reliance Industries, UltraTech Cement, JSW Steel Q1 Results Today — Earnings Estimates

Reliance Industries Ltd., UltraTech Cement Ltd., JSW Steel Ltd. and Wipro Ltd. will be among the major firms to report their first-quarter earnings on Friday.

Reliance Industries is expected to post a top-line and bottom-line print of Rs 2.32 lakh crore and Rs 1,979.2 crore, respectively, for the three months through June, according to analysts' estimates compiled by Bloomberg.

UltraTech Cement is expected to post a profit of Rs 1,820.18 crore and revenue of Rs 18,353.98 crore.

Other companies that will be announcing their earnings on Friday include One97 Communications Ltd., PVR Inox Ltd., Jubilant Pharmova Ltd., Oberoi Realty Ltd., Atul Ltd., Blue Dart Express Ltd., Aether Industries Ltd., Route Mobile Ltd., Transformers and Rectifiers (India) Ltd., ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company and Patanjali Foods Ltd.