RIL Q1 Results Live Updates: Shares End Nearly 2% Lower Ahead Of Announcement

Ahead of the results for Nifty 50's largest constituents, Reliance Industries Ltd. and HDFC Banks Ltd. are hinting towards diametrical moves.

First-quarter results for the two constituents commanding a combined weight of over 20% in the index are set to be announced, with Reliance's on July 19 and HDFC Bank's on July 20.

With the second largest weight in the index, Reliance Industries Ltd. is facing the biggest three-day decline in a month.

The 14-week RSI as of the week ended July 12 crossed the 72 mark—the highest in 18 weeks. The last time it crossed this level, it subsequently fell 4.1% to the 50-week exponential moving average.

The stock is down 2% so far this week, and is currently 3.4% above the 50-week EMA.

