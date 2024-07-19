RIL Q1 Results Live Updates: Shares End Nearly 2% Lower Ahead Of Announcement
RIL Investors' Wealth Erodes
Reliance Industries investors' wealth declined by Rs 38,161.18 crore ahead of results announcement.
Wipro Profit In Line With Estimates
Meanwhile, IT major Wipro's net profit rose in the first quarter of fiscal 2025, even as its revenue fell slightly during the period. Net profit of the company rose 6% quarter-on-quarter to Rs 3,037 crore in the quarter ended June 30. That compares with the Rs 2,931.21-crore consensus estimate of analysts tracked by Bloomberg.
Indian Markets Decline
India's benchmark stock indices ended their rally by hitting downward trends after a fresh record high for the fourth consecutive session on Friday, weighted down by Reliance Industries and Tata Steel.
The NSE Nifty 50 closed 269.95 points lower, or 1.09%, to end at a 24800.85, and the BSE Sensex lost 738.81 points, or 0.91%, to end at a fresh lifetime closing high of 80,604.65.
RIL Ends Nearly 2% Lower
Shares of Reliance Industries ended 1.78% lower at Rs 3,116.95 apiece on Friday, ahead of the announcement of its first quarter results.
Tug Of War: RIL Vs HDFC Bank To Keep Nifty Range-Bound
Ahead of the results for Nifty 50's largest constituents, Reliance Industries Ltd. and HDFC Banks Ltd. are hinting towards diametrical moves.
First-quarter results for the two constituents commanding a combined weight of over 20% in the index are set to be announced, with Reliance's on July 19 and HDFC Bank's on July 20.
With the second largest weight in the index, Reliance Industries Ltd. is facing the biggest three-day decline in a month.
The 14-week RSI as of the week ended July 12 crossed the 72 mark—the highest in 18 weeks. The last time it crossed this level, it subsequently fell 4.1% to the 50-week exponential moving average.
The stock is down 2% so far this week, and is currently 3.4% above the 50-week EMA.
RIL Q1 FY25 Results: How It Scored In Previous Quarter
Reliance Industries net profit and revenue for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2024 rose. Net profit for the conglomerate rose 8.2% sequentially to Rs 21,243 crore for the January-March period, as compared with a Bloomberg estimate of Rs 19,726.9 crore.
The numbers were backed by strong performance in the oil-to-chemicals and consumer segments that saw double-digit growth during the quarter.
Oil And Gas
Segment revenue in the fourth quarter rose 42% YoY on account of higher volume partly offset by lower price realisation from the KG D6 field.
Jio Platforms
The segment's operating revenue grew 13.4% YoY to Rs 28,871 crore on account of robust subscriber growth across mobility and homes, and the benefit of mix improvement in average revenue per user.
Reliance Retail
Reliance Retail's revenue in Q4 FY24 rose 10.6% YoY to Rs 76,627 crore, led by growth in consumer electronics and fashion and lifestyle division performance.
Reliance Jio IPO Likely In 2025 At $112-Billion Valuation, Says Jefferies
India's primary market could witness yet another mega issue as Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd. could potentially be listed in calendar year 2025, according to Jefferies.
The telecom company is focusing on monetisation and subscriber market share gains, by leading the way in the recent tariff hikes while keeping feature phone tariffs unchanged, the brokerage said in a July 10 note.
"These moves create a case for a possible public listing in CY25," said Bhaskar Chakraborty, equity analyst, Jefferies, in the note. Reliance Jio could look to IPO or spin-off Jio, as it did with Jio Financial Services Ltd., it said.
RIL Q1 FY25 Results: Analysts' Take Ahead Of Q1 Earnings
Twenty-eight out of the 35 analysts tracking the company have a 'buy' rating on the stock, five recommend a 'hold' and two suggest a 'sell', according to Bloomberg data.
The average of 12-month analyst price targets implies a potential upside of 4.3%.
RIL Q1 FY25 Results: Reliance, ONGC Drag Oil & Gas Stocks Lower
The counters of Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Industries and the state-owned Oil and Gas Corp. were the top stocks dragging the Nifty Oil and Gas index.
The benchmark — NSE Nifty Oil and Gas — was trading 2.29%, or 338 points lower at 12,755.4 as of 2:39 p.m. Shares of Reliance and ONGC was down by 3.96% and 1.81%, respectively.
RIL Q1 FY25 Results: Shares Down Nearly 2% Ahead Of Announcement
Ahead of the results, the shares of Reliance Industries fell as much as 1.93% to Rs 3,112.1 apiece on the NSE. It was trading 1.64% lower at Rs 3,121.1 per share, compared to a 0.93% decline in the benchmark Nifty 50 as of 2:28 p.m.
It has risen 20.3% in the last 12 months and 20.5% on a year-to-date basis. The relative strength index was at 54.
RIL Q1 FY25 Results: Reliance Retail Performance
A slowdown in the retail business will pull down Reliance Retail Ltd.'s profit by 1% quarter-on-quarter, brokerages said. Still, operating profit is expected to rise 3% to Rs 6,000 crore.
RIL Q1 FY25 Results: Reliance Jio Performance
Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd. is likely to perform better, aided by higher subscriber addition projected at 8 million, and a 0.6% rise in average revenue per user to Rs 182.7, according to ICICI Securities.
Operating profit is expected to rise 2% over a quarter ago.
RIL Q1 FY25 Results: Oil-To-Chemicals Performance
The oil-to-chemicals of the conglomerate is likely to see a sharp decline in earnings on the back of lower gross refining margin, said ICICI Securities in a report.
Earnings is likely to fall 23% sequentially, with an estimated $4.7 per barrel sequential decline in gross refining margin, the report said. However, that's expected to be offset by higher throughout and better petrochemical spreads.
Reliance Q1 FY25 Results: Outlook And Catalysts
Although the first quarter Ebitda is expected to decline sequentially, mainly driven by the pullback in refining margins, Goldman Sachs expects market focus to move towards Reliance Industries Ltd.'s second quarter performance, where it expects the recovery in refining margin, telecom tariff hike (effective July 3), and strong same-store sales in retail to drive sequential Ebitda growth.
In terms of catalysts, since the telecom tariff hike is now done, the market focus will shift towards the upcoming AGM (typically in July or August), Goldman said, which may coincide with the potential start-up of the new energy giga complex, where it expects more details on RIL’s new energy business outlook and progress.
Reliance Q1 Results: Bloomberg Estimates
Revenue to drop 1.86% to Rs 2.32 lakh crore.
Operating profit to fall 15.43% to Rs 39,789.7 crore.
Operating margin likely to contract by 280 bps to 17.1%.
Net profit likely to decline 6.83% to Rs 17,654.9 crore.
Reliance Q1 FY25 Results: Mukesh Ambani's Conglomerate To Report Earnings On Friday
Reliance Industries Ltd. will report its earnings for the first quarter of financial year 2025 on Friday. The earnings will most likely be reported post trading hours for all of its three divisions: oil and gas, retail business and telecom.
Net profit of Mukesh Ambani's oil-to-telecom conglomerate is likely to fall 6.84% sequentially, according to the consensus of analysts' estimates tracked by Bloomberg, while revenue will drop 1.86%.
The company's net profit and revenue for the quarter-ended June will likely be affected by lower refining and marketing margins, despite better performance from its telecom segment.