Reliance Industries Q1 Review: Most Analysts Retain 'Buy' — Check Price Target Changes

Reliance Industries Ltd. remains an investor favourite after its first-quarter results showed positive momentum in telecom operations offset slower-than-forecast retail revenue and a gradual recovery in the oil-to-chemical business.

All but one of the 19 analysts tracking Reliance Industries that have reviewed the June quarter results have a 'buy' rating on the stock, according to Bloomberg data. Avendus Spark is the only brokerage with a 'sell' call on the RIL stock.

The average of 12-month analyst price targets of Rs 1,613 implies a potential upside of 9%.

Axis Capital has the highest price target of Rs 1,764, followed by Jefferies at Rs 1,726 and Goldman Sachs at Rs 1,700.