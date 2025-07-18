Reliance Industries Q1 Results: From Highest-Ever Profit To Ebitda Miss — Key Highlights

The Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Industries Ltd. posted its first-quarter results on Friday with a mixed bag of numbers.

While the headline profit saw a sharp 39% jump quarter-on-quarter to Rs 26,994 crore, driven primarily by a one-time gain from the sale of its stake in Asian Paints, underlying operating performance across most business segments remained under pressure.

Here are a few of the important points to note from RIL's first quarter results: