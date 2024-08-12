RattanIndia Enterprises Q1 Result: Net Profit Surges Nearly Five-Fold

RattanIndia Enterprises Ltd.'s net profit grew nearly fivefold in the first quarter of fiscal 2025.

The company focusing on energy sector has recorded a net profit of Rs 851.3 crore for the quarter ended June 30, 2024, compared to Rs 178.1 crore in the same quarter of the previous fiscal year, according to an exchange filing.

Revenue increased 69.5% year-on-year to Rs 2,494.04 crore in the April-June period, compared to Rs 1,471.8 crore reported in the same period of the previous financial year.

Operating income, or earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation, was up 401% year-on-year to Rs 1,031.1 crore. The Ebitda margin expanded to 41.3% from 14% in the same period last year.

Shares of the company were trading 0.97% higher at Rs 80.80 per share, compared to a 0.07% decline in the NSE Nifty 50. The stock has risen 4.97% year-to-date and 29.88% over the past 12 months.