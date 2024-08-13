RattanIndia Shares Surge 11% After Q1 Profit Jumps Nearly Fivefold

NDTV ProfitMarketsRattanIndia Shares Surge 11% After Q1 Profit Jumps Nearly Fivefold
The company formerly known as Indiabulls Infrastructure & Power Ltd. recorded a net profit growth of 377.98% Yo to Rs 851.3 crore for the quarter ended June 30, 2024.

13 Aug 2024, 10:16 AM IST
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Stock market chart seen on a tablet computer. Image for representation (Source: Envato)</p></div>
Stock market chart seen on a tablet computer. Image for representation (Source: Envato)

Shares of RattanIndia Enterprises Ltd., formerly known as Indiabulls Infrastructure & Power Ltd., surged nearly 11% on Tuesday after its first-quarter profit jumped nearly fivefold.

The company focusing on energy sector has recorded a net profit growth of 377.98% year-on-year to Rs 851.3 crore for the quarter ended June 30, 2024, according to an exchange filing.

Revenue increased 69.5% year-on-year to Rs 2,494.04 crore in the April-June period, compared to Rs 1,471.8 crore reported in the same period of the previous financial year.

Operating income, or earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation, was up 401% year-on-year to Rs 1,031.1 crore. The Ebitda margin expanded to 41.3% from 14% in the same period last year.

Shares of the company rose as much as 10.96% to Rs 89.48 apiece, the highest level since 24 June 2024. It pared gains to trade 8.06% higher at Rs 87.07 apiece as of 9:30 a.m. This compares to a 0.09% decline in the NSE Nifty 50 Index.

The stock has risen 13.82% on a year-to-date basis. Total traded volume so far in the day stood at 2.64 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 66.53.

