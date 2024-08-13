RattanIndia Shares Surge 11% After Q1 Profit Jumps Nearly Fivefold

Shares of RattanIndia Enterprises Ltd., formerly known as Indiabulls Infrastructure & Power Ltd., surged nearly 11% on Tuesday after its first-quarter profit jumped nearly fivefold.

The company focusing on energy sector has recorded a net profit growth of 377.98% year-on-year to Rs 851.3 crore for the quarter ended June 30, 2024, according to an exchange filing.

Revenue increased 69.5% year-on-year to Rs 2,494.04 crore in the April-June period, compared to Rs 1,471.8 crore reported in the same period of the previous financial year.

Operating income, or earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation, was up 401% year-on-year to Rs 1,031.1 crore. The Ebitda margin expanded to 41.3% from 14% in the same period last year.