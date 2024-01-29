Q3 Results Today: Adani Green Energy, Bajaj Finance, NTPC Among Companies To Announce Quarter Earnings

Q3 Results FY 2024: The earnings season for the quarter ending December 2023 will see many industry leaders reporting quarterly earnings numbers this week starting from January 29.

The market trading session for the domestic benchmark equity indices, Nifty 50 and Sensex resumed on Monday as the markets were closed for three days due to the Republic Day holiday on Friday. Check Stock Market Live Updates here.

Benchmark indices opened the week positively as heavyweights HDFC Bank and Reliance Industries gained.

At pre-open, the Nifty and Sensex traded 0.38% higher at 21,433.10 points and 70,969.79 points respectively.

On Thursday, the NSE Nifty 50 had settled 101.35 points or 0.47% lower at 21,352.60, and the S&P BSE Sensex ended 359.64 points or 0.51% lower at 70,700.67.

Adani Green, ITC, Vodafone Idea, BPCL, Marico and Aditya Birla Sun Life are some of the companies that will announce their Q3 results today.