Q3 Results Today: Adani Green Energy, Bajaj Finance, NTPC Among Companies To Announce Quarter Earnings
Q3 Results FY 2024: The earnings season for the quarter ending December 2023 will see many industry leaders reporting quarterly earnings numbers this week starting from January 29.
The market trading session for the domestic benchmark equity indices, Nifty 50 and Sensex resumed on Monday as the markets were closed for three days due to the Republic Day holiday on Friday. Check Stock Market Live Updates here.
Benchmark indices opened the week positively as heavyweights HDFC Bank and Reliance Industries gained.
At pre-open, the Nifty and Sensex traded 0.38% higher at 21,433.10 points and 70,969.79 points respectively.
On Thursday, the NSE Nifty 50 had settled 101.35 points or 0.47% lower at 21,352.60, and the S&P BSE Sensex ended 359.64 points or 0.51% lower at 70,700.67.
Adani Green, ITC, Vodafone Idea, BPCL, Marico and Aditya Birla Sun Life are some of the companies that will announce their Q3 results today.
Q3 Results on January 29
Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC, Adani Green Energy, Advani Hotels & Resorts, Artemis Electricals and Projects, Aerpace Industries, Apollo Pipes, Arihant's Securities, Asian Energy Services, B2B Software Technologies, Bajaj Finance, Banswara Syntex, Bharat Electronics, Bhageria Industries, BITS, Bharat Petroleum, Chemo Pharma Labs, CSB Bank, CSL Finance, Dolat Algotech, GAIL, Gangotri Textiles, Garware Technical Fibres, Gateway Distriparks, Gujarat Natural Resources, Godfrey Phillips India, Heritage Foods, High Street Filatex, Indo Count Industries, Indo Cotspin, Vodafone Idea, ITC, Jindal Drilling and Industries, JK Agri Genetics, Jaiprakash Power Ventures, Kamdhenu, Laffans Petrochemicals, Latent View Analytics, L.G. Balakrishnan & Bros, Madhav Infra Projects, Mahindra EPC Irrigation, Mahindra Logistics, Maharashtra Seamless, Marico, Maruti Securities, Midwest Gold, Moongipa Capital Finance, Mudra Financial Services, Muthoot Microfin, Nippon Life India Asset Management, Nelcast, Nitin Spinners, NTPC, Nuvoco Vistas Corporation, Odyssey Technlogies, PAN India Corporation, Piramal Enterprises, Petronet LNG, PH Capital, QGO Finance, Rapicut Carbides, Restaurant Brands Asia, R R Kabel, Saboo Sodium Chloro, Samyak International, Sea TV Network, Ser Industires, SKP Secutiries, Smiths & Founders (India), Snowman Logistics, Shree Steel Wire Ropes, Stylam Industries, Surya India, Tata Investment Corporation, Tinna Rubber and Infrastructure, Titan Intech, Teamo Productions HQ, Triveni Glass, Unjha Formulations, UTI Asset Management Company, Venus Pipes & Tubes, Vintage Coffee and Beverages, Vivid Global Industries, Voltamp Transformers, White Hall Commercial Company, XPRO India, Zenlabs Ethica, Zenotech Labs and Zim Laboratoires will report their quarterly results on January 29.
