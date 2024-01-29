Reliance Industries Shares Hit Record High As Crude Surges

Shares of Reliance Industries Ltd. surged nearly as much as 6%, the most in about 22 months, to hit an all-time high on Monday as crude prices rose amid escalating tensions in the Middle East.

Reliance's added over 100 points to the NSE Nifty 50, recording the biggest intraday gain since May 20, 2022. It has added Rs 84,000 crore to investor wealth.

Prices of crude oil surged to an eight-week high amid escalating tensions in the Middle East. Brent prices soared past $83 a barrel. Higher prices are expected to benefit the upstream or exploration vertical of Reliance and peers including Oil and Natural Gas Corp.

According to Rahul Kalantri, vice president of commodities at Mehta Equities Ltd. oil prices also received a boost from the International Energy Agency's revised global demand outlook for 2024 and 2025.