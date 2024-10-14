Q2 Results Today: RIL, Gopal Snacks, HCLTech Among Others To Declare Earnings On Oct. 14

Reliance Industries Ltd. is among some 14 companies, including HCL Technologies Ltd. and Gopal Snacks Ltd., scheduled to announce their financial results for the September quarter for the current financial year on Monday.

The oil-to-telecom conglomerate had on Oct. 7 informed the exchanges that its board is scheduled to meet on Oct. 14 to consider and approve the company's financial results for the quarter and the half year ended Sept. 30, 2024.

In the June quarter of FY25, Reliance Industries' consolidated revenue from operations had increased over 12% to Rs 2,36,217 crore compared to Rs 2,10,831 crore in the corresponding quarter of the preceding fiscal.

The company's profit after tax for Q1FY25 declined by 4% to Rs 17,448 crore compared to Rs 18,182 crore in Q1FY24.

