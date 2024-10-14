Q2 Results Today: RIL, Gopal Snacks, HCLTech Among Others To Declare Earnings On Oct. 14
In addition to the companies mentioned above, the other firms that will be releasing their Q2 earnings on Monday include Angel One Ltd., Ceenik Exports India Ltd. and more.
Reliance Industries Ltd. is among some 14 companies, including HCL Technologies Ltd. and Gopal Snacks Ltd., scheduled to announce their financial results for the September quarter for the current financial year on Monday.
The oil-to-telecom conglomerate had on Oct. 7 informed the exchanges that its board is scheduled to meet on Oct. 14 to consider and approve the company's financial results for the quarter and the half year ended Sept. 30, 2024.
In the June quarter of FY25, Reliance Industries' consolidated revenue from operations had increased over 12% to Rs 2,36,217 crore compared to Rs 2,10,831 crore in the corresponding quarter of the preceding fiscal.
The company's profit after tax for Q1FY25 declined by 4% to Rs 17,448 crore compared to Rs 18,182 crore in Q1FY24.
Investors are also eagerly waiting for HCL Technologies' Q2 results. The IT services firm's consolidated revenue from operations for the June quarter of FY25 increased more than 6% to Rs 28,057 crore compared to Rs 26,296 crore in the June quarter of FY24.
The Noida-headquartered company's PAT for Q1FY25 also grew by over 20% to Rs 4,259 crore against Rs 3,531 crore in Q1FY24.
The September quarter results of Reliance-owned Alok Industries are also likely to be announced on Oct. 14. The company started FY25 on a weak note as its revenue from operations for Q1FY25 fell to Rs 1,006.3 crore compared to Rs 1,414.91 crore in the corresponding quarter of the preceding fiscal.
The company's net losses narrowed to Rs 206.87 crore in Q1FY25 from Rs 226.14 crore in Q1FY24.
Other Companies Declaring Q2 Results On October 14
In addition to the companies mentioned above, the other firms that will be releasing their Q2 earnings on Monday include Angel One Ltd., Ceenik Exports India Ltd., Dr Lalchandani Labs Ltd., International Travel House Ltd., J Taparia Projects Ltd., Oriental Hotels Ltd., Premier Polyfilm Ltd., Rajoo Engineers Ltd., Rita Finance And Leasing Ltd. and Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy Ltd.