Q2 Results Live Updates: RIL, HCLTech Among Key Earnings On Traders Radar

Analysts expect Jio to post a strong and steady quarter, on the back of the tariff hikes announced by the company.

Nuvama expects Jio's Ebitda to rise 12% and 6% on an annual and sequential basis, respectively. Growth will be driven by higher average revenue per user, which the brokerage expects will grow 5%. The growth in ARPU is set to offset the 1% quarter-on-quarter moderation in subscriber base, Nuvama forecasts.

Prabhudas Lilladher has a similar view, expecting a 7% sequential uptick in ARPU and a muted rise in subscriber growth at 0.6%.