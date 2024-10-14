Q2 Results Live Updates: RIL, HCLTech Among Key Earnings On Traders Radar
Reliance Industries is likely to report a net profit of Rs 18,813.9 crore and a revenue of Rs 2.35 lakh crore for the September quarter
RIL Q2 Preview: Reliance Jio Likely To Post Strong Quarter
Analysts expect Jio to post a strong and steady quarter, on the back of the tariff hikes announced by the company.
Nuvama expects Jio's Ebitda to rise 12% and 6% on an annual and sequential basis, respectively. Growth will be driven by higher average revenue per user, which the brokerage expects will grow 5%. The growth in ARPU is set to offset the 1% quarter-on-quarter moderation in subscriber base, Nuvama forecasts.
Prabhudas Lilladher has a similar view, expecting a 7% sequential uptick in ARPU and a muted rise in subscriber growth at 0.6%.
RIL Q2 Preview: Retail Business To See Steady Growth
The retail segment's profitability should be resilient in the second quarter, according to Prabhudas Lilladher.
Nuvama expects the retail business' Ebitda to grow 7% year-on-year due to the 10% rise in retail area over the same period. Motilal Oswal expects the retail business to grow 10% year-on-year to Rs 5,400 crore.
RIL Q2 Preview: O2C Segment To See Weak Quarter
The company's oil to chemicals segment could see a weak quarter due to the negative trajectory of benchmark Singapore gross refining margins, which fell 62% year-on-year in the quarter ended Sept. 30, 2024. Prabhudas Lilladher Pvt. projects the company's refining throughput at 17 million tonnes per annum.
Both Motilal Oswal and Nuvama expect RIL's O2C Ebitda to fall 26-27% year-on-year to around Rs 14,100 crore.
As per Nuvama, the company's oil and gas Ebitda may rise 4% year-on-year, due to the expected 3% annual production uptick.
It is key to note the O2C and upstream oil and gas segments contributed 53% to Reliance Industries' consolidated Ebitda in fiscal 2024.
Q2 Results Live Updates: Key Factors To Watch For In RIL Earnings
According to Motilal Oswal, some of the key monitorables will be:
Further clarity on the Rs 75,000 crore announcements in the new energy business.
Growth in retail store additions.
Any pricing action in the Indian telecom industry.
Q2 Results Live Updates: RIL Shares Drift Ahead Of Earnings
Shares of Reliance Industries Ltd. swung between gains and losses as India's top company by market capitalisation gears up to report its second-quarter earnings.
The Ambani-led conglomerate is likely to report a net profit of Rs 18,813.9 crore and a revenue of Rs 2.35 lakh crore for the quarter ended Sept. 30, 2024, according to Bloomberg estimates.
The oil-to-telecom conglomerate had on Oct. 7 informed the exchanges that its board is scheduled to meet on Oct. 14 to consider and approve the company's financial results.
RIL's stock rose as much as 0.58% during the day to Rs 2,760.1 apiece on the NSE. It was trading 0.14% higher at Rs 2,748 apiece, compared to a 0.72% advance in the benchmark Nifty 50 as of 12:21 p.m.
It has risen 17.2% during the last 12 months and has risen by 6.3% on a year-to-date basis. The relative strength index was at 32.
Twenty-six out of the 36 analysts tracking the company have a 'buy' rating on the stock, seven suggest a 'hold' and three have a 'sell', according to Bloomberg data. The average of 12-month analyst price targets implies a potential downside of 19.7%.
RIL Q2 Preview: Weak O2C Segment To Drag Ebitda
Reliance Industries Ltd.'s consolidated Ebitda is expected to fall sequentially in the second quarter of financial year 2025, as per brokerages.
The segment that is estimated to drag down the company's financials this quarter is its standalone business that engages in the oil to chemicals, and oil and gas business. The company's other major segments—retail and Jio are projected to see healthy growth.
Reliance Industries' consolidated revenues are expected to be muted, with a 2.2% quarter-on-quarter growth, according to consensus estimates of analysts tracked by Bloomberg as of Oct. 11.
The company's Ebitda is expected to fall 5.4% sequentially. While, margins are estimated to contract to 17.1% in the second quarter, compared to 18.4% last quarter.
Profits, on the other hand, are expected to see an over 20% uptick, as per Bloomberg.
Read the complete preview here.
Q2 Results Live Updates: RIL, HCLTech Earnings Estimates
Reliance Industries Ltd., HCL Technologies Ltd. and Angel One Ltd. are among the top names that will announce their second quarter results on Monday.
Analyst estimates show that Reliance Industries is likely to report a net profit of Rs 18,813.9 crore and a revenue of Rs 2.35 lakh crore for the quarter ended Sept. 30, 2024.
HCL Technologies Ltd. is likely to clock Rs 4,061.6 crore in profit and Rs 28,637.2 crore in revenue, according to Bloomberg estimates.
Online brokerage firm Angel One Ltd. is estimated to report a profit of Rs 406.6 crore and a revenue of Rs 1,208.5 crore.
Q2 Results Live Updates: RIL, HCLTech Among Others To Declare Earnings
Reliance Industries Ltd. is among some 14 companies, including HCL Technologies Ltd. and Gopal Snacks Ltd., scheduled to report their earnings for the second quarter on Monday.
The oil-to-telecom conglomerate had on Oct. 7 informed the exchanges that its board is scheduled to meet on Oct. 14 to consider and approve the company's financial results.
In addition to the companies mentioned above, the other firms that will be releasing their earnings on Monday include Angel One Ltd., Ceenik Exports India Ltd., Dr Lalchandani Labs Ltd., International Travel House Ltd., and J Taparia Projects Ltd.
Companies like Oriental Hotels Ltd., Premier Polyfilm Ltd., Rajoo Engineers Ltd., Rita Finance And Leasing Ltd. and Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy Ltd., will also report their earnings on Monday.