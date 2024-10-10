Q2 Results: TCS, Ireda, Arkade Developers To Declare Earnings Today; Check Full List

The September quarter earnings season is set to kick-start today, with several blue-chip companies gearing up to release their financial performance report for the second quarter of FY25.

As many as 12 companies, including India's largest IT firm Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. and state-owned Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency, are set to announce their quarterly results for the three-month period ending September 2024.

TCS is expected to report Rs 12,573.69 crore net profit for the second quarter of the current financial year, according to a Bloomberg report. The company may post a revenue of Rs 64,205.79 crore in Q2FY25, according to analysts.

Public sector renewable energy projects financier Ireda is estimated to report a healthy financial update during the quarter. Market observers are hopeful of strong Q2 results by the PSU after a robust business update, released earlier this month.