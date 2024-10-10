Q2 Results: TCS, Ireda, Arkade Developers To Declare Earnings Today; Check Full List
TCS is expected to report Rs 12,573.69 crore net profit for the second quarter, while Tata Elxsi may report a net profit of Rs 200.85 crore.
The September quarter earnings season is set to kick-start today, with several blue-chip companies gearing up to release their financial performance report for the second quarter of FY25.
As many as 12 companies, including India's largest IT firm Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. and state-owned Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency, are set to announce their quarterly results for the three-month period ending September 2024.
TCS is expected to report Rs 12,573.69 crore net profit for the second quarter of the current financial year, according to a Bloomberg report. The company may post a revenue of Rs 64,205.79 crore in Q2FY25, according to analysts.
Public sector renewable energy projects financier Ireda is estimated to report a healthy financial update during the quarter. Market observers are hopeful of strong Q2 results by the PSU after a robust business update, released earlier this month.
Ireda reported a 303% jump in loan sanctions during the first half of FY25, at Rs 17,860 crore, against Rs 4,437 in the year-ago period. The company's loan disbursement grew 56% YoY to Rs 9,787 crore in H1FY25, up from Rs 6,273 crore in the same period a year ago.
Design and technology services provider Tata Elxsi will also be reporting its quarterly earnings on Thursday. According to data from Bloomberg, the company is expected to report a net profit of Rs 200.85 crore. It is further expected to report a revenue of Rs 947.02 crore.
List Of Firms Declaring Q2 Results On Oct. 10
In addition to the names above, the full list of the companies that will declare their Q2 results on Oct. 10 includes Anand Rathi Wealth Ltd., Hathway Bhawani Cabletel & Datacom Ltd., Arkade Developers Ltd., GM Breweries Ltd., Ashoka Metcast Ltd., NB Footwear Ltd., Reliance Naval and Engineering Ltd., Infomedia Press Ltd. and Den Networks Ltd.
Other major companies that will declare their Q2 results later this week include Avenue Supermarts Ltd. (DMart), Reliance Industrial Infrastructure Ltd., and Hathway Cable Datacom Ltd.