Seven Banks Including HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank To Declare Earnings This Saturday — What To Watch Out For

This weekend at least seven banks are set to announce their July-September quarter results. This would include heavy-weights like HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank and Punjab National Bank, but also mid-sized private banks including Federal Bank, IndusInd Bank, Yes Bank and RBL Bank.

Understandably, those reviewing numbers will be overwhelmed with the influx of data from all these counters. The broader banking and finance industry is passing through a phase of margin compression, uneven growth and still-stabilising asset quality in key retail businesses.

A day before the results, the Nifty Bank index has hit an all-time high, driven by the expectations from the large bank counters.

There are a few handy pointers to keep in mind as you parse through these results. NDTV Profit explains below: