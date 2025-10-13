Emirates NBD Set To Buy Controlling Stake In RBL Bank, Say Sources — Profit Exclusive

Emirates NBD is set to buy a controlling stake in RBL Bank, the Mumbai-based private Indian lender, NDTV Profit learnt exclusively from sources on Monday.

The Dubai-based lender will acquire around 60% stake in RBL Bank for approximately $3 billion, the persons privy to the development said, adding that the transaction is expected to be announced soon.

According to sources in the know, this will be done entirely using the fresh equity issuance route, meaning that the entire capital will be directly infused into the bank. The transaction will be conducted through the Indian wholly-owned subsidiary of Emirates NBD, after which it will be merged into RBL Bank. This is the first such transaction being worked on in India.

While Reserve Bank of India has not budged on its 26% voting rights cap in this deal, it will likely allow Emirates NBD to acquire and keep its majority stake in RBL Bank. Considering its dispersed ownership, Emirates NBD is confident that no major resolutions can be passed without the Dubai-based lender saying so.

RBL Bank will continue hosting its current client base in the retail and medium, small and micro enterprises segments. Emirates NBD will help the lender develop cross-border financing and non-resident businesses through this transaction.

At this stage, no material management changes are envisaged at RBL Bank, the sources quoted above said.

Queries mailed to RBL Bank, Emirates NBD and RBI remained unanswered immediately.