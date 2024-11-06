Q2 Results Live: Hi–Tech Pipes Profit Jumps 72%; Tata Steel, Power Grid Corp. Earnings Awaited

A total of 98 companies including some of the biggest names from India's steel and power sector companies will declare their results for the quarter that ended September on Wednesday.

The list of companies announcing their second quarter results on Nov. 6 includes Tata Steel Ltd., Jindal Steel & Power Ltd., and Power Grid Corp.

Tata Steel is expected to report a net profit of Rs 452 crore, with revenue projected at Rs 53,104 crore, as per analysts' consensus estimate compiled by Bloomberg.

Power Grid is anticipated to post a net profit of Rs 3,873 crore and revenue of Rs 11,271 crore. The company's Ebitda is expected at Rs 9,807 crore, translating to a margin of 87%.

Other notable companies announcing earnings on Wednesday include Aadhar Housing Finance Ltd, Gujarat Gas Ltd., and Rites Ltd.