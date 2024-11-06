Q2 Results Live: Hi–Tech Pipes Profit Jumps 72%; Tata Steel, Power Grid Corp. Earnings Awaited
Q2 Results Live: Hi–Tech Pipes Earnings Highlights (Consolidated, YoY)
Net Profit rose 72.1% to Rs 18.1 crore vs Rs 10.5 crore
Margin at 6% vs 3.6%
Ebitda rose 58.2% to Rs 42.3 crore vs Rs 26.7 crore
Revenue fell 5.4% to Rs 706 crore vs Rs 746 crore
Q2 Results Live: Power Grid Earnings Estimate
Power Grid is anticipated to post a net profit of Rs 3,873 crore and revenue of Rs 11,271 crore. The company's Ebitda is expected at Rs 9,807 crore, translating to a margin of 87%.
The company reported a slight downtick in its Q1 revenue to Rs 11,006 crore from Rs 11,048 crore in the same quarter a year ago. Net profit of the company was up 3.5% at Rs 3,724 crore versus Rs 3,597 crore on a YoY basis.
Q2 Results Live: Tata Steel Earnings Estimate
Tata Steel is expected to report a net profit of Rs 452 crore, with revenue projected at Rs 53,104 crore, as per analysts' consensus estimate compiled by Bloomberg. The company's Ebitda is estimated at Rs 5,345 crore, resulting in an Ebitda margin of 10.1%.
In the first quarter, the company reported a 7.9% fall in revenue to Rs 54,771.4 crore versus Rs 59,489.7 crore in the same period last year. Net profit increased 75% YoY to Rs 6,694.5 crore from Rs 5,173.9 crore.
Q2 Results Live: Gujarat Pipavav Port (Consolidated YoY)
Revenue down 10.1% at Rs 227 crore versus Rs 253 crore.
Ebitda down 12.1% At Rs 133 crore versus Rs 151 crore.
Margin at 58.4% versus 59.7%
Net profit down 18.2% At Rs 75.5 crore versus Rs 92.3 crore.
The company also appointed Clint Carmichael as Chief Operating Officer effective as of Dec. 1. Additionally, it approved payment of an interim dividend at Rs 4 per share.
Tata Steel is expected to report a net profit of Rs 452 crore, with revenue projected at Rs 53,104 crore, as per analysts' consensus estimate compiled by Bloomberg.
Power Grid is anticipated to post a net profit of Rs 3,873 crore and revenue of Rs 11,271 crore. The company's Ebitda is expected at Rs 9,807 crore, translating to a margin of 87%.
