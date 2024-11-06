Delta Corp Q2 Results: Profit Drops 61%, Margin Contracts 2,030 Basis Points

Delta Corp's consolidated net profit fell 61% in the second quarter of the current financial year.

The company posted a profit of Rs 26.9 crore in the quarter ended September as compared to Rs 69.4 crore in the same period last year, according to an exchange filing on Wednesday.

The Mumbai-based firm's revenue slumped 28% to Rs 187.7 crore in the July–September period as compared to Rs 261.1 crore during the same period in the previous fiscal.

Delta Corp's earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation was down 66% to Rs 33.8 crore as compared to Rs 100.1 crore, while its margins contracted to 18% as against 38.3% in the year ago period.