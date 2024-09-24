Delta Corp To Demerge And List Hospitality, Realty Business

Delta Corp. approved the demerger and listing of the hospitality and real estate businesses on Tuesday. The businesses will come under wholly-owned subsidiary Delta Penland Pvt., which was recently incorporated and is in the process of converting from a private limited company to a public company, according to an exchange filing.

Shareholders will get one share of Delta Penland for every share held in Delta Corp. Public shareholders own 66.74% and promoters the rest 33.26% in the parent company as of Sept. 24.

The hospitality and real estate business includes hotels and casinos located in Goa and Daman.

The scheme is subject to approval of the shareholders, stock exchanges, Securities and Exchange Board of India, National Company Law Tribunal and other regulatory bodies. The completion is expected to take between 10 and 12 months.

The turnover of the demerged division as of March 31, 2024 was Rs 4.58 crore and contributed 0.72% to the total turnover of Delta Corp.