Q2 Results 2024: Jio Finance, Tata Consumer, Hindustan Zinc Among Others To Declare Earnings Today
Others announcing Q2 resuts include Duncan Engineering Ltd., Elecon Engineering Co Ltd., FGP Ltd. and Zee Entertainment Ltd.
The investors have kept a close watch on the second quarter results this week, as earning reports of major IT companies like Wipro Ltd., Infosys Ltd., LTI Mindtree Ltd., as well as from FMCG giants like Nestle India Ltd., affected the mood on the D-Street.
The momentum is likely to continue on Friday as several prominent players across sectors, including Tata Consumer Products Ltd., Jio Financial Services Ltd., Mastek Ltd. and Oberoi Realty Ltd., are scheduled to release their earnings reports for the September quarter of the current financial year.
As many as 44 companies will declare their financial results for the second quarter of FY25.
IT-enabled services provider Mastek is all set to announce its earnings report on Friday. In the first quarter of fiscal 2024–25, the company had reported a 12% year-on-year growth in consolidated revenue from operations at Rs 812.89 crore compared to Rs 725.25 crore in Q1FY24.
The IT firm's profit-after-tax, however, dropped over 2% to Rs 71.5 crore compared to Rs 73.53 crore in the year-ago period.
In Q1FY25, FMCG major Tata Consumer Products had posted an increase of over 16% in its revenue from operations at Rs 4,352.07 crore compared to Rs 3,741.21 crore in Q1FY24.
However, the company's net profit had tanked over 12% in Q1FY25 to Rs 314.15 crore compared to Rs 358.57 crore in the same quarter a year ago.
Leading real estate firm Oberoi Realty started FY25 on a positive note, as its revenue from operations expanded over 54% to Rs 1,405.16 crore in the June quarter against Rs 909.97 crore in the corresponding period in the preceding financial year. The company's net profit in Q1FY25 grew more than 81% to Rs 584.51 crore from Rs 321.64 crore in Q1FY24.
Investors are also looking forward to the Q2 results of Jio Financial Services on Friday. The company's total revenue from operations for Q1FY25 increased by 0.89% to Rs 417.82 crore compared to Rs 414.13 crore in the corresponding quarter of the preceding fiscal.
In Q1FY25, the company’s PAT decreased nearly 6% to Rs 312.63 crore against Rs 331.92 crore in Q1FY24.
List Of Companies Declaring Q2 Results Today
Apart from the four companies mentioned above, 40 others will also release their earnings reports on Friday. The companies include Ace Men Engg Works Ltd., Advik Capital Ltd., Aether Industries Ltd., Ashapuri Gold Ornament Ltd., Amal Ltd., Benares Hotels Ltd., Best Agrolife Ltd., Continental Controls Ltd., Darshan Orna Ltd., Duncan Engineering Ltd., Elecon Engineering Co Ltd., FGP Ltd. and Zee Entertainment Ltd.