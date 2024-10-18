Q2 Results 2024: Jio Finance, Tata Consumer, Hindustan Zinc Among Others To Declare Earnings Today

The investors have kept a close watch on the second quarter results this week, as earning reports of major IT companies like Wipro Ltd., Infosys Ltd., LTI Mindtree Ltd., as well as from FMCG giants like Nestle India Ltd., affected the mood on the D-Street.

The momentum is likely to continue on Friday as several prominent players across sectors, including Tata Consumer Products Ltd., Jio Financial Services Ltd., Mastek Ltd. and Oberoi Realty Ltd., are scheduled to release their earnings reports for the September quarter of the current financial year.

As many as 44 companies will declare their financial results for the second quarter of FY25.

IT-enabled services provider Mastek is all set to announce its earnings report on Friday. In the first quarter of fiscal 2024–25, the company had reported a 12% year-on-year growth in consolidated revenue from operations at Rs 812.89 crore compared to Rs 725.25 crore in Q1FY24.

The IT firm's profit-after-tax, however, dropped over 2% to Rs 71.5 crore compared to Rs 73.53 crore in the year-ago period.

In Q1FY25, FMCG major Tata Consumer Products had posted an increase of over 16% in its revenue from operations at Rs 4,352.07 crore compared to Rs 3,741.21 crore in Q1FY24.

However, the company's net profit had tanked over 12% in Q1FY25 to Rs 314.15 crore compared to Rs 358.57 crore in the same quarter a year ago.