Mastek Shareholders Offload Stake Worth Rs 475.63 crore

Shares exchanged hands via a bulk deal on the BSE and ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund was amongst the buyers.

04 Sep 2024, 08:36 PM IST
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Mastek office building in Mhape, Mumbai. (Source: Company)</p></div>
Mastek office building in Mhape, Mumbai. (Source: Company)

Two shareholders of Mastek Ltd. sold stocks worth Rs 475.63 crore via a bulk deal on the BSE on Wednesday. 

Europacific Growth Fund sold 17.19 lakh shares or 5.57% stake, at Rs 2766.36 apiece, and Patronus Tradetech Llp sold 217 shares at Rs 2845.23 apiece. 

The company's sold the shares at a 4.76% and 2.05% discount, respectively, compared to Tuesday’s close of Rs 2904.70.

The buyers were: 

  • Patronus Tradetech Llp, who bought 5.06 lakh shares or 1.64% stake, at Rs 2767.51 apiece. 

  • ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund bought 5 lakh shares or 1.62% stake. 

  • Ghisallo Master Fund Lp bought 2.27 lakh shares or 0.73% stake, at Rs 2751 apiece. 

Mastek is a digital and cloud transformation specialist. Shares of the company closed 2.58% lower at Rs 2829.80 per share, compared to a 0.32% decline in the NSE Nifty 50.

