Q1 Results FY25: On Monday, July 15, some of India's most prominent names, like Jio Financial Services Ltd., Angel One Ltd., HDFC Asset Management Company Ltd., Bank Of Maharashtra, SpiceJet Ltd. and other notable companies will declare their earnings.TCS kicked off the earnings season last week followed by HCL Technologies and the Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency (IREDA) who declared their quarterly results for the quarter ending in June 2024.All attention now will be towards the third week of July with industry giants like RIL, Infosys and Paytm declaring their earnings this week..Adline Chem Lab Ltd., Angel One Ltd., Atam Valves Ltd., Benares Hotels Ltd., Davangere Sugar Company Ltd., Den Networks Ltd., Ganesh Housing Corporation Ltd., Hatsun Agro Products Ltd., HDFC Asset Management Company Ltd., HDFC Life Insurance Company Ltd., Jio Financial Services Ltd., Jiya Eco-Products Ltd., KBC Global Ltd., Kellton Tech Solutions Ltd., Bank of Maharashtra, Modern Engineering And Projects Ltd., Monarch Networth Capital Ltd., MRP Agro Ltd., Oasis Securities Ltd., Popees Cares Ltd., Rajoo Engineers Ltd., Rita Finance and Leasing Ltd., RR Financial Consultants Ltd., Scanpoint Geomatics Ltd., Sheetal Cool Products Ltd., Sayaji Hotels (Indore) Ltd., SpiceJet Ltd., Styrenix Performance Materials Ltd., Sybly Industries Ltd., Tahmar Enterprises Ltd., Tierra Agrotech Ltd., Tokyo Finance Ltd., Trinity League India Ltd., Udaipur Cement Works Ltd., Vaghani Techno-Build Ltd., Viceroy Hotels Ltd. will report their quarterly earnings on Monday, July 15.