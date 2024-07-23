Q1 Results Today: HUL, Bajaj Finance, ICICI Prudential Among 30+ Firms To Declare Earnings
Notable companies like ICICI Securities, Thyrocare Technologies, and United Spirits will also declare their first-quarter earnings on Tuesday.
Q1 Results FY25: On July 23, some of India's most prominent names, like Bajaj Finance, Hindustan Unilever, Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services, , Blue Coast Hotels and other companies will declare their earnings.
Q1 Results On July 23
Saven Technologies Ltd., AGS Transact Technologies Ltd., ASI Industries Ltd., Bajaj Finance Limited, Blue Coast Hotels Ltd., DCM Shriram Limited, Dynamic Portfolio Management & Services Ltd., Ecoboard Industries Ltd., EKI Energy Services Ltd., Garg Furnace Ltd., Heritage Foods Limited, Hindustan Unilever Ltd., Huhtamaki India Ltd., ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Ltd., ICRA Ltd., Indoco Remedies Ltd., Infobeans Technologies Ltd., ICICI Securities Ltd., Kajaria Ceramics Ltd., Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Ltd., MIC Electronics Ltd., Next Mediaworks Ltd., Parag Milk Foods Ltd., Rane Engine Valve Ltd., Schaeffler India Ltd., Sharda Cropchem Ltd., Spice Islands Industries Ltd., SRF Ltd., Steel Strips Wheels Ltd., Surana Telecom And Power Limited, Thyrocare Technologies Ltd., Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd., United Spirits Ltd., Welspun Specialty Solutions Ltd. will report their quarterly earnings on Tuesday, July 23.
The Indian benchmark equity indices closed lower for the second consecutive session on Monday as investors look forward to the Union Budget 2024–25 and more corporate earnings.
The NSE Nifty 50 ended 21.65 points, or 0.09%, down at 24,509.25, while the S&P BSE Sensex closed 102.57 points, or 0.13%, down at 80,502.08. Intraday, both indices rose over 0.2%.