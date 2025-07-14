Q1 Results Today: HCLTech, Tata Technologies, Ola Electric Among 25 Companies To Announce Earnings
Q1 Results: Tejas Networks, Nelco, Rallis India and Sambhv Steel Tubes among others will also declare their June quarter results on July 14.
At least 25 companies are scheduled to announce their first quarterly (Q1) results for the financial year 2025-26 on Monday. These companies, spanning across various sectors such as hospitality, vehicles, media, finance, among others, will disclose their financial performance for the April to June quarter.
The companies scheduled to release Q1FY26 results on July 14 include leading players like the Tata Group company, Tata Technologies Ltd. and electric two-wheeler maker Ola Electric Mobility Ltd.
On Monday, the companies will first hold their Board Meeting, where the top management will review and approve the results for Q1FY26. Subsequently, the financial performance report will be made public, likely after the market session is over. The earnings reports will set the tone for the broader FY26 business outlook.
Investors and analysts will closely watch for performance indicators such as revenue growth, profitability and management commentary. Some companies may also declare dividends.
List Of Companies To Declare Q1 Results On July 14
Authum Investment & Infrastructure Ltd., Benares Hotels Ltd., Citadel Realty and Developers Ltd., HCL Technologies Ltd., Hathway Bhawani Cabletel & Datacom Ltd., Infomedia Press Ltd., Ola Electric Mobility Ltd., Royal India Corporation Ltd., Sambhv Steel Tubes Ltd., Tata Technologies Ltd., Tejas Networks Ltd., Sharp Investments Ltd., Space Incubatrics Technologies Ltd., Shree Steel Wire Ropes Ltd., RGF Capital Markets Ltd., and Kesoram Industries Ltd.
Tata Technologies Q4FY25 Results
Tata Technologies reported a 1.1.% YoY decline in Q4 FY25 consolidated revenue to Rs 1,285.7 crore, down from Rs 1,301 crore. Its Ebitda declined 2.75% YoY at Rs 233.4 crore versus Rs 240 crore. A slight dip in Ebitda margin was recorded at 18.2% in Q4FY25 from 18.4% in the year-ago period. However, net profit rose 20.12% YoY to Rs 188.87 crore from Rs 157.24 crore in Q4 FY24.
Ola Electric Q4FY25 Results
Ola Electric reported a 60% YoY decline in adjusted consolidated revenue to Rs 649 crore in Q4FY25 from Rs 1,641 crore in the year-ago period. The company's Ebitda loss widened to Rs 658 crore from Rs 269 crore. The company's net loss also more than doubled to Rs 870 crore in Q4FY25 compared to Rs 416 crore in the same quarter last year.