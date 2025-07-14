Q1 Results Today: HCLTech, Tata Technologies, Ola Electric Among 25 Companies To Announce Earnings

At least 25 companies are scheduled to announce their first quarterly (Q1) results for the financial year 2025-26 on Monday. These companies, spanning across various sectors such as hospitality, vehicles, media, finance, among others, will disclose their financial performance for the April to June quarter.

The companies scheduled to release Q1FY26 results on July 14 include leading players like the Tata Group company, Tata Technologies Ltd. and electric two-wheeler maker Ola Electric Mobility Ltd.

On Monday, the companies will first hold their Board Meeting, where the top management will review and approve the results for Q1FY26. Subsequently, the financial performance report will be made public, likely after the market session is over. The earnings reports will set the tone for the broader FY26 business outlook.

Investors and analysts will closely watch for performance indicators such as revenue growth, profitability and management commentary. Some companies may also declare dividends.