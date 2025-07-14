Ola Electric Q1 Results: Losses Widen, Revenue Halves

Ola Electric Mobility Ltd. losses during the April-June period widened, but was lesser than anticipated.

Net loss of the Bhavish Aggarwal-led company stood at Rs 428 crore during the first quarter of the ongoing financial year ending March 2026, as compared with Rs 347 crore clocked in the year-ago period, according to its notification to the exchanges. Analysts tracked by Bloomberg had pegged the losses at Rs 452 crore.