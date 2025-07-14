Ola Electric Q1 Results: Losses Widen, Revenue Halves

Ola Electric Mobility Ltd. losses during the April-June period widened, but was lesser than anticipated.
Net loss of the Bhavish Aggarwal-led company stood at Rs 428 crore during the first quarter of the ongoing financial year ending March 2026, as compared with Rs 347 crore clocked in the year-ago period, according to its notification to the exchanges. Analysts tracked by Bloomberg had pegged the losses at Rs 452 crore.
Ola Electric Mobility Q1FY26 Highlights (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue down 49.6% to Rs 828 crore versus Rs 1,644 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 735 crore).
Ebitda loss at Rs 237 crore versus Rs 205 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 287 crore).
Net loss widens to Rs 428 crore versus Rs 347 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 452 crore).
This is a developing story and will be updated shortly.