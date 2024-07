Q1 Results Today: BPCL, RIL, Paytm, Ultratech Cement Among 50+ Firms To Declare Earnings

Q1 Results FY25: On July 19, some of India's prominent companies like Bharat Petroleum Corp., Reliance Industries Ltd., Ultratech Cement Ltd., and Paytm parent One97 Communications Ltd. will announce their Q1 results.

Other notable companies like Patanjali Foods Ltd., Union Bank Of India and Pulsar International Ltd. will also declare their first-quarter earnings on Friday.

Prominent tech companies like Infosys Ltd., Tata Technologies Ltd. and L&T Technology Services Ltd. announced their earnings on Thursday.