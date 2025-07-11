Q1 Results Today: Aditya Birla Money, DMart Among 14 Companies To Declare Earnings On July 11

A total of 14 companies are set to announce their results for the first quarter of FY26 on July 11.

The companies scheduled to declare Q1FY26 results on Friday include leading players like Aditya Birla Money and Avenue Supermarts (DMart). These results will give an idea about the financial performance of the companies in the April-June quarter.

Analysts and investors can study these results to judge the companies’ financial health and predict how they will perform in the rest of the financial year.