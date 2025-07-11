Q1 Results Today: Aditya Birla Money, DMart Among 14 Companies To Declare Earnings On July 11
Astonea Labs, Emerald Finance and Elecon Engineering Company will also announce their Q1 results on July 11.
A total of 14 companies are set to announce their results for the first quarter of FY26 on July 11.
The companies scheduled to declare Q1FY26 results on Friday include leading players like Aditya Birla Money and Avenue Supermarts (DMart). These results will give an idea about the financial performance of the companies in the April-June quarter.
Analysts and investors can study these results to judge the companies’ financial health and predict how they will perform in the rest of the financial year.
Full List Of Companies To Announce Earnings On July 11
Aagam Capital Ltd., Amal Ltd., Astonea Labs Ltd., Aditya Birla Money Ltd., Avenue Supermarts Ltd., Droneacharya Aerial Innovations Ltd., Elecon Engineering Company Ltd., Emerald Finance Ltd., Jagsonpal Finance & Leasing Ltd., Monotype India Ltd., Nath Bio-Genes (India) Ltd., Panyam Cements & Mineral Industries Ltd., Superhouse Ltd. and Swarna Securities Ltd.
Aditya Birla Money Q4FY25 Results
Aditya Birla Money reported a 43.3% year-on-year (YoY) decline in standalone profit after tax to Rs 9.33 crore in Q4FY25 from Rs 16.46 crore in Q4FY24. Total income dropped by 13.8% YoY to Rs 99.89 crore in Q4FY25 from Rs 115.84 crore in Q4FY24. Total expenses fell 8.6% YoY to Rs 87.24 crore in Q4FY25 from Rs 95.43 crore in Q4FY24.
DMart Q4FY25 Results
DMart retail chain owner Avenue Supermarts saw a 2.2% YoY decline in consolidated profit to Rs 550.79 crore in Q4FY25 from Rs 563.14 crore in Q4FY24. Total income rose 16.7% YoY to Rs 14,896.91 crore in Q4FY25 from Rs 12,764.42 crore in Q4FY24. Total expenses increased by 18.1% YoY to Rs 14,176.61 crore in Q4FY25 from Rs 12,001.22 crore in Q4FY24.
Elecon Engineering Company Q4FY25 Results
The company reported a 41.3% increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 146.48 crore in Q4FY25 from Rs 103.65 crore in Q4FY24. Total income rose 41.3% YoY to Rs 816.16 crore in Q4FY25 from Rs 577.66 crore in Q4FY24. Total expenses jumped 41.2% YoY to Rs 626.6 crore in Q4FY25 from Rs 443.89 crore in the same quarter of the preceding fiscal.