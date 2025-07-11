DMart Q1 Results To Be Announced Today — Here Are Earnings Estimates

Avenue Supermarts Ltd., Amal Ltd. and Aditya Birla Money Ltd. are among the top names set to report their financial results for the first quarter on Friday.

As per Bloomberg estimates, DMart's revenue for the June quarter is expected to rise 17.8% year-on-year to Rs 16,583 crore. Ebitda is likely to increase 11% to Rs 1,354 crore, while margins are expected to narrow to 8.2%. Net profit is seen rising 14% to Rs 883 crore for the quarter.

The company's profit in the previous quarter had fallen 2%, missing consensus estimates. Avenue Supermarts reported a 16.9% increase in revenue in the March quarter, reaching Rs 14,872 crore, compared to Rs 12,727 crore in the previous period.

Brokerages now see the consumer staples space bearing the brunt of weak underlying demand, expecting a muted outcome on the top line of companies.

The list of companies releasing their results on Friday include Aagam Capital Ltd., Amal Ltd., Astonea Labs Ltd., Aditya Birla Money Ltd., Droneacharya Aerial Innovations Ltd., Elecon Engineering Co., Emerald Finance Ltd., Jagsonpal Finance & Leasing Ltd., Monotype India Ltd., Nath Bio-Genes (India) Ltd., Panyam Cements & Mineral Industries Ltd., Superhouse Ltd. and Swarna Securities Ltd.