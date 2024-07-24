Q1 Results Live Updates: L&T, Axis Bank To Report Q1 Results Today

Larsen & Toubro Ltd., Axis Bank Ltd. and Federal Bank Ltd. will be among the major firms to report their first-quarter earnings on Wednesday.

L&T is expected to post a bottom-line print of Rs 2,639 crore and top-line of Rs 53,601 crore for the three months ended June, according to analysts' estimates compiled by Bloomberg.

Axis Bank is expected to post a profit of Rs 6,510 crore and Federal Bank is expected to post a bottom line of Rs 944 crore.

AB Sunlife Ltd., Bajaj Finserv Ltd., Bajaj Holdings Ltd., Bikaji Ltd , CG Power Ltd., CMS Info Ltd., Craftsman Auto Ltd., DCB Bank Ltd., Go Fashion Ltd. wil be among the companies that will report their earnings on Wednesday.