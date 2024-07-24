Q1 Results Live Updates: L&T, Axis Bank To Report Q1 Results Today
Catch all the live update about the companies that are scheduled to report their first-quarter earnings on Wednesday.
KEY HIGHLIGHTS
Federal Bank Q1 FY25 Result Highlights (Standalone)
Net profit at Rs 1,010 crore versus Rs 854 crore, up 18.2% (YoY).
Net interest income at Rs 2,292 crore versus Rs 1,919 crore, up 19% (YoY).
Gross NPA at 2.11% versus 2.13% (QoQ).
Net NPA flat at 0.6% (QoQ).
Federal Bank Q1 Results: Profit Up 18%
The Federal Bank Ltd.'s net profit for the first quarter of fiscal 2025 rose, beating analysts' estimates.
The private sector bank's standalone net profit stood at Rs 1,010 crore in the three-month period ended June, according to an exchange filing on Wednesday. Analysts polled by Bloomberg had estimated a profit of Rs 943.91 crore.
L&T Q1 Results: Earnings Estimates
India’s largest engineering-to-construction company, Larsen & Toubro Ltd., is expected to report a net profit of Rs 2,928.8 crore, according to consensus estimates of analysts tracked by Bloomberg.
The top-line of the company is expected at Rs 53,768.5, while the construction company is likely to post at Ebitda of Rs 5,574.1 crore.
L&T, Axis Bank, Federal Bank Q1 Results Today — Earnings Estimates
Here are the earnings estimates of major companies that are scheduled to announce their results on Wednesday:
L&T, Axis Bank, Federal Bank To Post Q1 Results Today
Larsen & Toubro Ltd., Axis Bank Ltd. and Federal Bank Ltd. will be among the major firms to report their first-quarter earnings on Wednesday.
L&T is expected to post a bottom-line print of Rs 2,639 crore and top-line of Rs 53,601 crore for the three months ended June, according to analysts' estimates compiled by Bloomberg.
Axis Bank is expected to post a profit of Rs 6,510 crore and Federal Bank is expected to post a bottom line of Rs 944 crore.
AB Sunlife Ltd., Bajaj Finserv Ltd., Bajaj Holdings Ltd., Bikaji Ltd , CG Power Ltd., CMS Info Ltd., Craftsman Auto Ltd., DCB Bank Ltd., Go Fashion Ltd. wil be among the companies that will report their earnings on Wednesday.