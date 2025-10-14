Persistent Systems Q2 Results: Profit Up 11%, Beats Street Estimates

Business NewsEarningsPersistent Systems Q2 Results: Profit Up 11%, Beats Street Estimates
Persistent Systems' topline in the second quarter of current fiscal rose 7% to Rs 3,580.70 crore, compared to Rs 3,333.50 crore in the quarter ended June.

14 Oct 2025, 04:01 PM IST i
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Persistent Systems reports Q2 results on Tuesday. (Photo: Freepik)</p></div>
Persistent Systems reports Q2 results on Tuesday. (Photo: Freepik)
Persistent Systems announced its September quarter results on Wednesday, reporting a rise of 11% in consolidated net profit to Rs 471.40 crore, compared to Rs 424.90 crore in the preceding June quarter of FY26.

The Pune-based multinational tech company's topline (revenue from operations) in the second quarter of current fiscal rose 7% to Rs 3,580.70 crore, compared to Rs 3,333.50 crore in the quarter ended June.

Persistent Systems Q2 Highlights (Consolidated, QoQ)

  • Revenue up 7.4% to Rs 3,580.70 crore versus Rs 3,333.50 crore

  • Net Profit up 11% to Rs 471.40 crore versus Rs 424.90 crore

  • Ebit up 13% to Rs 583.00 crore versus Rs 517.70 crore

  • Margin at 16.3% versus 15.5%

(This is a developing story).

