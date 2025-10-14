Persistent Systems Q2 Results: Profit Up 11%, Beats Street Estimates

Persistent Systems announced its September quarter results on Wednesday, reporting a rise of 11% in consolidated net profit to Rs 471.40 crore, compared to Rs 424.90 crore in the preceding June quarter of FY26.

The Pune-based multinational tech company's topline (revenue from operations) in the second quarter of current fiscal rose 7% to Rs 3,580.70 crore, compared to Rs 3,333.50 crore in the quarter ended June.