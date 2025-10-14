Persistent Systems Q2 Results: Profit Up 11%, Beats Street Estimates

Persistent Systems reports Q2 results on Tuesday. (Photo: Freepik)
Persistent Systems announced its September quarter results on Wednesday, reporting a rise of 11% in consolidated net profit to Rs 471.40 crore, compared to Rs 424.90 crore in the preceding June quarter of FY26.
The Pune-based multinational tech company's topline (revenue from operations) in the second quarter of current fiscal rose 7% to Rs 3,580.70 crore, compared to Rs 3,333.50 crore in the quarter ended June.
Persistent Systems Q2 Highlights (Consolidated, QoQ)
Revenue up 7.4% to Rs 3,580.70 crore versus Rs 3,333.50 crore
Net Profit up 11% to Rs 471.40 crore versus Rs 424.90 crore
Ebit up 13% to Rs 583.00 crore versus Rs 517.70 crore