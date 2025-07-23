Q1 Results Today: Bajaj Housing Finance, Infosys, Dr Reddy's Among 60 Companies To Declare Earnings
Tata Consumer Products, Bikaji Foods, Persistent Systems, RattanIndia Power and Sapphire Foods India, among others, will also announce their quarterly earnings on July 23.
As many as 60 companies are set to report their financial results for the April-June quarter of FY 2025-26 on July 23. Major companies scheduled to announce their Q1 results on Wednesday include Infosys, Bajaj Housing Finance, Dr Reddy’s Laboratories, Persistent Systems, Tata Consumer Products and Bikaji Foods International, among others.
These earnings announcements will provide crucial insights into companies’ profitability, future growth prospects and the broader sectoral outlook. Analysts and investors will closely monitor revenue growth, operating margins and cost pressures, among other aspects in earnings.
Many companies are also expected to announce interim dividends for FY 2025-26 after their Board meetings to consider and approve Q1 results.
List Of Companies To Announce Results On July 23:
Bajaj Housing Finance Ltd., Bikaji Foods International Ltd., Coforge Ltd., Dr Reddys Laboratories Ltd., Jayatma Enterprises Ltd., Infosys Ltd., Maharashtra Scooters Ltd., Persistent Systems Ltd., RattanIndia Power Ltd., Sampann Utpadan India Ltd., Sapphire Foods India Ltd., Sky Gold And Diamonds Ltd., SRF Ltd., Tata Consumer Products Ltd., Westlife Foodworld Ltd., WSFx Global Pay Ltd., Bajaj Steel Industries Ltd., Aurum PropTech Ltd., Ace Alpha Tech Ltd., Asian Warehousing Ltd., Aditya Birla Real Estate Ltd., Biogen Pharmachem Industries Ltd., Cigniti Technologies Ltd., CMS Info Systems Ltd., DAM Capital Advisors Ltd. and Darjeeling Ropeway Company Ltd.
Bajaj Housing Finance Q4FY25 Results
The company reported a net interest income of Rs 823 crore in Q4FY25, marking a 34% year-on-year rise from Rs 629 crore in Q4FY24. Profit after tax jumped 54% to Rs 587 crore from Rs 381 crore in the year-ago quarter. Assets under management (AUM) grew 26% YoY to Rs 1,14,684 crore from Rs 91,370 crore in Q4FY24. Gross NPA and net NPA stood at 0.29% and 0.11%, respectively. Disbursals increased 25% YoY, reaching Rs 14,254 crore in Q4FY25 compared to Rs 11,393 crore in Q4FY24.
Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Q4FY25 Results:
Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories reported a 20% YoY jump in Q4 revenue at Rs 8,506 crore, against Rs 7,083 crore in the same period of the preceding fiscal. Ebitda rose 32% YoY to Rs 2,475 crore from Rs 1,872 crore. Ebitda margin improved to 29% from 26.4% in the year-ago quarter. The company’s profit after tax (PAT) grew 22% YoY to Rs 1,594 crore, compared to Rs 1,307 crore in the same quarter last year.
Persistent Systems Q4FY25 Results
Persistent Systems’ Q4FY25 revenue rose 25% YoY to Rs 3,242 crore from Rs 2,590.5 crore. EBIT jumped 35% YoY to Rs 505 crore compared to Rs 374.5 crore in Q4FY24. The company’s EBIT margin improved to 15.6% from 14.5%. Profit after tax (PAT) grew 25.5% YoY to Rs 395.8 crore, up from Rs 315.3 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year.