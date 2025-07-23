Q1 Results Today: Bajaj Housing Finance, Infosys, Dr Reddy's Among 60 Companies To Declare Earnings

As many as 60 companies are set to report their financial results for the April-June quarter of FY 2025-26 on July 23. Major companies scheduled to announce their Q1 results on Wednesday include Infosys, Bajaj Housing Finance, Dr Reddy’s Laboratories, Persistent Systems, Tata Consumer Products and Bikaji Foods International, among others.

These earnings announcements will provide crucial insights into companies’ profitability, future growth prospects and the broader sectoral outlook. Analysts and investors will closely monitor revenue growth, operating margins and cost pressures, among other aspects in earnings.

Many companies are also expected to announce interim dividends for FY 2025-26 after their Board meetings to consider and approve Q1 results.