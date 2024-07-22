Paytm Q1 Results Review: Recovery Begins But Weaker Profitability May Delay Breakeven

One97 Communications Ltd., the owner and operator of Paytm, is on a path of recovery, but the breakeven point is still far fetched given weaker profitability, according to analysts.

"While this quarter is likely to mark the bottom, the business has structurally weaker profitability now versus pre-regulatory action, and it will be a couple of years before it turns profitable at a profit-after-tax level," Bernstein said in a July 19 note.

"The recent up-move in the stock price was mainly due to rising hope around a swift full-business revival, which still looks distant," said Emkay Global in a July 21 note.

Paytm's net loss widened to Rs 840 crore in the first quarter from Rs 551 crore in the previous quarter, according to an exchange filing on Friday.

Its business revenue fell 34% sequentially to Rs 1,502 crore. Here, the revenue from payments services stood at Rs 900 crore, and that from financial services stood at Rs 321 crore.

The Ebitda loss for the quarter stood at Rs 792 crore, compared to Rs 223 crore in the previous quarter. The Ebitda loss before ESOP, however, stood at Rs 545 crore in the quarter ended June.

Here is what analysts said about Paytm's Q1 results: