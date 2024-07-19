Paytm Q1 Results: Loss Widens To Rs 840 Crore, Revenue Down 34%

One97 Communications Ltd., the owner and operator of payments firm Paytm, revenue fell and loss widened in the quarter ended June.

Paytm's net loss widened to Rs 840 crore in the first quarter from Rs 551 crore in the previous quarter, according to an exchange filing on Friday. Analysts polled by Bloomberg estimated a net loss of Rs 933.26 crore.

One97 Communications Q1FY25 Highlights (Consolidated, QoQ)

Revenue down 34% to Rs 1,502 crore.

Ebitda loss at Rs 792 crore versus and Ebitda loss of Rs 223 crore.

Net loss at Rs 840 crore versus Rs 551 crore.

Owing to Reserve Bank of India's clampdown on the payments bank, Paytm saw financial impact in quarter ended March. However, back then, it said that the full impact of RBI's action would be seen in first quarter of the current fiscal.