Paytm Q1 Results: Loss Widens To Rs 840 Crore, Revenue Down 34%
Paytm's net loss widened to Rs 840 crore in the first quarter, compared with consensus analyst estimate of Rs 933.26 crore.
One97 Communications Ltd., the owner and operator of payments firm Paytm, revenue fell and loss widened in the quarter ended June.
Paytm's net loss widened to Rs 840 crore in the first quarter from Rs 551 crore in the previous quarter, according to an exchange filing on Friday. Analysts polled by Bloomberg estimated a net loss of Rs 933.26 crore.
One97 Communications Q1FY25 Highlights (Consolidated, QoQ)
Revenue down 34% to Rs 1,502 crore.
Ebitda loss at Rs 792 crore versus and Ebitda loss of Rs 223 crore.
Net loss at Rs 840 crore versus Rs 551 crore.
Owing to Reserve Bank of India's clampdown on the payments bank, Paytm saw financial impact in quarter ended March. However, back then, it said that the full impact of RBI's action would be seen in first quarter of the current fiscal.
Paytm's revenue from business fell 34% sequentially to Rs 1,502 crore. Here, the revenue from payments services stood at Rs 900 crore and those financial services stood at Rs 321 crore.
The net payment margin, however, stood at Rs 383 crore. This time, no UPI incentives were booked by the company.
The company expects its revenue and profitability to improve with improvement in gross merchandise value and expanding merchant base, it said in the earnings release.
In the previous quarter, the company had announced plans to save employee costs around Rs 400-500 crore. In the earnings release, the company said that it has achieved a 9% reduction sequentially in employee costs.