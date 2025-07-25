Paras Defence & Space Tech Q1 Results: Net Profit At Rs 15 Crore, Revenue Up 11.5% YoY

Paras Defence announced in their regulatory filing to the stock exchanges, "The Board of Directors at their meeting held on April 30, 2025, had recommended the payment of final dividend of Rs. 0.50 per equity share of Rs. 5 each for the financial year ended March 31, 2025. 11."

"It was also inter alia mentioned that the record date for the purpose of the final dividend and the date from which dividend, if approved by the shareholders, will be paid, shall be communicated in due course," it added. The defence company has fixed August 8, 2025 as the record date for the purpose of the dividend.

The record date is for determining the eligibility of the members to receive the proposed dividend of Rs. 0.50 per equity share (i.e., 10%), subject to the approval of the shareholders at the ensuing annual general meeting (AGM). "Once approved, the dividend will be paid within 30 days from the date of the AGM," it added.