Oyo Q2 Results: Profit Of Rs 158 Crore, Revenue Rises

Travel tech platform Oyo has reported a profit after tax of Rs 158 crore for the second quarter of the current fiscal, according to founder Ritesh Agarwal's recent announcement.

In the same period last year, Oravel Stays Ltd., Oyo's parent company, recorded a loss of Rs 50 crore.

In comparison, Oyo's profit after tax for the first quarter was Rs 132 crore. The company also experienced a revenue increase in the second quarter, reaching Rs 1,578 crore, up from Rs 1,413 crore in the first quarter.