Oyo Posts First-Ever Profit At Rs 229 Crore For FY24

Hospitality major Oyo has reported its first-ever profit after tax, coming in at Rs 229 crore for fiscal 2024, according to the company's annual report.

The company's maiden profit came after reporting a loss of roughly Rs 1,290 crore in fiscal 2023. The profit was also on the back of flat revenues for the year, with consolidated revenue from operations dipping slightly to Rs 5,388 crore against Rs 5,463 crore in FY23.

The profit was managed due to reduction in general and administrative spend and optimising marketing spends, as costs decreased by 13% to Rs 4,500 crore from Rs 5,207 crore.

"In FY24, Oyo, on the back of sound business performance, an increase in demand and improved market sentiment, added several new hotels. As a result, its inventory grew from 12,938 as on FY23 to 18,103 as on FY24 . The new additions will require time to achieve full revenue potential, with financial returns expected to become evident going forward," the annual report said.

The company has also now reported an earnings per share of about Rs 0.36 in FY24, an improvement from the loss per share of Rs 1.93 reported in FY23.