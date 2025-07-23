One 97 Communications Q1 Review: Paytm Parent Turns Profitable — Is This Sustainable? Brokerages Weigh In

Digital payments firm Paytm, operated by One97 Communications Ltd., reported its first-ever quarterly net profit since its listing in November 2021. The company posted a net profit of Rs 122.5 crore for the quarter ended June 2025, reversing a Rs 540 crore loss in the previous quarter. The profitability was driven by lower employee stock ownership plan costs, growth in its financial services distribution business, and higher other income.

Operationally, Paytm reported a positive Ebitda of Rs 71.5 crore, compared to a loss of Rs 88.6 crore in Q4FY25. The company attributed this to “AI-led operating leverage, disciplined cost structure and higher other income.” Gross merchandise value for the quarter stood at Rs 5.4 trillion, up 27% year-on-year.

Brokerages responded positively to the results, noting the company’s improved cost control and stable performance in its merchant lending and payments businesses.