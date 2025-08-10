NSDL Q1 Results: Date, Share Price Performance Since Listing, Earnings Call Details And More
National Securities Depository Ltd. (NSDL) made a strong debut on the BSE on Aug. 6, with its shares listing at Rs 880 apiece, 10% above the issue price.
National Securities Depository Ltd. (NSDL) is scheduled to release its financial results for the first quarter of FY26, ended June 30, 2025, next week.
NSDL confirmed the date of its earnings schedule in a stock exchange filing on Wednesday.
NSDL is India’s oldest and largest depository. It holds a dominant share in the country’s depository market, where it is one of two players alongside CDSL.
All eyes will be on the financial performance of the depository in Q1FY26, as this will be the first quarterly results of NSDL after the strong market debut.
NSDL Q1 Results: Date
National Securities Depository Ltd. (NSDL) has announced that it will hold a meeting of its Board of Directors on Tuesday, Aug. 12. The agenda includes consideration and approval of the unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results for Q1FY26.
NSDL Q1 Results: Trading Window Closure
NSDL has announced that the trading window for designated persons and their immediate relatives has been closed since Aug. 6, in compliance with the SEBI guidelines to prevent insider trading.
The trading window will reopen 48 hours after the announcement of the financial results for Q1FY26.
NSDL Q1FY26 Results Conference Call
The company has scheduled a conference call organised by ICICI Securities on Tuesday, August 12, 2025, at 6:30 p.m.
Universal Access:
+91 22 6280 1144
+91 22 7115 8045
NSDL Q4FY25 Results
In Q4FY25, which was before its IPO and listing, NSDL reported a 4.77% increase in consolidated net profit at Rs 83.3 crore, up from Rs 79.5 crore in Q4FY24. Total income for the January-March 2025 quarter rose 9.94% year-on-year to Rs 394 crore, compared to Rs 358 crore in the same period of the previous year. For the full fiscal 2024-25, NSDL’s net profit rose 24.57% to Rs 343 crore, while total income increased 12.41% to Rs 1,535 crore.
NSDL Share Price History
National Securities Depository Ltd. (NSDL) made a strong market debut on Aug. 6, with its shares listing at a 10% premium at Rs 880 apiece on the BSE, compared to its issue price of Rs 800. The stock continued its upward momentum, extending its post-listing rally to a third straight session on Aug. 8, delivering a 68% return over its IPO price.
On Friday, NSDL shares surged as much as 15.72% to hit an intraday high of Rs 1,342.60 apiece on the BSE.
Earlier, the stock closed 17% higher on its listing day and gained 20% on Aug. 7. NSDL’s total market capitalisation has surged to Rs 26,600 crore.
NSDL shares ended 15.77% higher at Rs 1,300.30 apiece on the BSE on Friday. This compares to a 0.95% decline in the Sensex.