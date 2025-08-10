NSDL Q1 Results: Date, Share Price Performance Since Listing, Earnings Call Details And More

National Securities Depository Ltd. (NSDL) is scheduled to release its financial results for the first quarter of FY26, ended June 30, 2025, next week.

NSDL confirmed the date of its earnings schedule in a stock exchange filing on Wednesday.

NSDL is India’s oldest and largest depository. It holds a dominant share in the country’s depository market, where it is one of two players alongside CDSL.

All eyes will be on the financial performance of the depository in Q1FY26, as this will be the first quarterly results of NSDL after the strong market debut.