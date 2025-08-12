NSDL Shares Trade Higher Ahead Of Q1 Results
Shares of NSDL rose as much as 6.3% to Rs 1,352.95 apiece.
Shares of National Securities Depository Ltd. traded higher during the early Tuesday session, ahead of the first-quarter results. The scrip rose as much as 6.3% to Rs 1,352.95 apiece.
The stock has gained over 61% since listing last week.
NSDL made a strong market debut on Aug. 6, with its shares listing at a 10% premium at Rs 880 apiece on the BSE, compared to its issue price of Rs 800. The stock continued its upward momentum, extending its post-listing rally to a fifth straight session on Aug. 12.
NSDL’s total market capitalisation stands at Rs 25,749 crore on the BSE.
The initial public offering from India's oldest and largest depository was entirely an offer for sale of up to 5.01 crore equity shares by existing shareholders, including IDBI Bank, the National Stock Exchange of India, and the State Bank of India. The share sale fetched selling shareholders Rs 4,012 crore.
In the fourth quarter, which was before its IPO and listing, NSDL reported a 4.8% year-on-year increase in consolidated net profit at Rs 83.3 crore. Total income for the January-March 2025 quarter rose 10% to Rs 394 crore.
For the full fiscal 2025, NSDL’s net profit rose 24.6% to Rs 343 crore, while total income increased 12.4% to Rs 1,535 crore.