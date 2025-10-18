Newsbreak Confirmed: Dubai's State-Owned Bank To Buy RBL Stake For Rs 26,853 Crore

RBL Bank Ltd. approved raising up to Rs 26,853 crore via a primary stake sale to Dubai's state-owned lender Emirates NBD Bank, according to a regulatory filing on Saturday.

NDTV Profit had reported on Oct. 13 that Emirates was set to buy a controlling stake in the Mumbai-based private bank for approximately $3 billion.

The firm also reported a 4% year-on-year decline in net interest income which came down to Rs 1,551 crore in the September quarter from Rs 1615 crore in the same period the previous fiscal. The bank also reported a 20% decline in net profit, which fell to Rs 178 crore from the previous year's Rs 222 crore.