NBCC Q2 Results: Net Profit Rises 53% To Rs 125 Crore

NBCC (India) Ltd., formerly known as National Buildings Construction Corporation, reported a 53% year-on-year rise in net profit for the second quarter of this financial year.

The public sector firm recorded a consolidated net profit of Rs 125.13 crore for the quarter ended September, compared to Rs 81.9 crore in the same quarter of the previous fiscal year, according to its stock exchange notification.

Revenue increased by 19.4% year-on-year for the three months ended September, reaching Rs 2,458.73 crore. Analysts had projected revenue of Rs 2,533 crore.

Operating income, or earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation, rose 5% year-on-year to Rs 99.9 crore. The Ebitda margin expanded to 4.1% from 4.6% in the same period the previous year. Analyst estimates for Ebitda and Ebitda margin tracked by Bloomberg were Rs 138 crore and 5.4%, respectively.